Puerto Rico gov approves referendum i...

Puerto Rico gov approves referendum in quest for statehood

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Oct. 29, 2016 file photo, Ricardo Rossello, then candidate for governor of Puerto Rico and president of the New Progressive Party, participates in a forum organized by the Gasoline Retailers Association in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricans are getting another shot at voting on statehood after governor Rossello on Friday, Feb. 3 2017, approved a non-binding referendum to determine the U.S. territory's political future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Wed WelbyMD 42
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 1 Carcharondon Carc... 3
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC