Prosecutors: Malnutrition killing inm...

Prosecutors: Malnutrition killing inmates in Haiti jails

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

Dozens of emaciated men with sunken cheeks and protruding ribs lie silently in an infirmary at Haiti's largest prison, most too weak to stand. The corpse of an inmate who died miserably of malnutrition is shrouded beneath a plastic tarp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... 12 hr Rose Tokoyo1 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,006,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC