Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee Performs 'Day Nurse' At Dominican Holidaze 2016

Last year Umphrey's McGee made their final appearance at Dominican Holidaze 2016 during a daytime set on December 4. Official video footage of an UM original played that day at Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic has been posted. UM broke into "Day Nurse" mid-set, following a cover of The Beatles' "Dear Prudence" and ahead of a transition into "Resolution."

