Pro-Shot Video: Lotus Performs 'Middle Road' At Dominican Holidaze 2016

Last year's Dominican Holidaze featured Lotus on board as one of the bands performing at Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The livetronia act stretched out "Middle Road" while on the island and today Holidaze organizers have released pro-shot video of the performance.

