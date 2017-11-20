Portia's pathetic exit
Jermaine Barnaby/Freelance Photographer Portia Simpson Miller, seen here in this November 10, 2016 photograph, goes into retirement as a hobbling, pathetic caricature, according to columnist Gordon Robinson. Figurative fingernails having been pulled from the cliff's edge of party leadership to which they'd been clinging, Portia Lucretia Simpson Miller finally agreed to plunge into the unknown waters of retirement on April 2. Like many of her crucial decisions as PNP leader/prime minister/opposition leader, she's late again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|6 hr
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC