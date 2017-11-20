Portia's pathetic exit

Jermaine Barnaby/Freelance Photographer Portia Simpson Miller, seen here in this November 10, 2016 photograph, goes into retirement as a hobbling, pathetic caricature, according to columnist Gordon Robinson. Figurative fingernails having been pulled from the cliff's edge of party leadership to which they'd been clinging, Portia Lucretia Simpson Miller finally agreed to plunge into the unknown waters of retirement on April 2. Like many of her crucial decisions as PNP leader/prime minister/opposition leader, she's late again.

Chicago, IL

