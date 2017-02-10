Pollution challenge - Lack of funds, weak legislation hampering foul air fight - V-z
The burning of rubbish at this illegal dump site near Six Miles in St Andrew left a large section of the Corporate Area and Portmore breathing foul air. The Government is looking for international help to tackle the pollution crisis facing sections of Jamaica, even as it vows that efforts will be made to enhance the monitoring of air quality across the island.
