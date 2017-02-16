PM: No more delays on FATCAFeb. 14, 2017, 10:51 PM Ast
The Government will accept no further delay on the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act issue, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on Monday night. This after he had given in to Opposition demands for one more meeting of the Joint Select Committee on FATCA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Wed
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC