PM: No more delays on FATCAFeb. 14, 2...

PM: No more delays on FATCAFeb. 14, 2017, 10:51 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Trinadad Express

The Government will accept no further delay on the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act issue, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on Monday night. This after he had given in to Opposition demands for one more meeting of the Joint Select Committee on FATCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Wed PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,973 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC