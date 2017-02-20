Pittsburghers head to Cuba to encoura...

Pittsburghers head to Cuba to encourage trade, boxing and tourism

About 65 Pittsburghers were boarding a charter flight to Havana from Pittsburgh International Airport this morning, with plans including everything from boxing to trade deals. A group of amateur boxers from Pittsburgh is ready for a Wednesday afternoon rematch in Pinar del Rio of the bouts on the Roberto Clemente Bridge last July, which the Cubans took 7-4.

Chicago, IL

