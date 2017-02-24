Paya Award Update: Colombian filmmaker arrested & deported by Castro regime
They not only prevented all sorts of foreigners from entering Castrogonia, they also arrested a bunch of Cubans, and anyone at all who had some connection to the event. There is no complete list of the number of people rounded up, but news surfaced yesterday about the arrest of Colombian filmmaker Juan Camilo Cruz and his girlfriend Maria Francisca.
