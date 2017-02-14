Patience richly rewarded*Feb. 15, 2017, 1:46 Am Ast

GUYANA is gearing up to be the next oil and gas producer in Caricom after Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and Barbados and is likely to outplace all three combined in the very near future. Jeff Simons, country manager for Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, envisages about 100,000 barrels a day in output from the Liza 1, Liza 2 and Skipjack discoveries in its Stabroek block, 190 kilometres offshore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.