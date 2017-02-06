One of Obamaa s parting acts: Suspending lawsuit provision of Helms-Burton

In his last month in office, former President Barack Obama preempted what could have been one of President Donald Trump's first actions on Cuba: he suspended a section of the Helms-Burton Act that allows former owners of commercial property expropriated by Cuba to sue foreign companies "trafficking" in those confiscated holdings. President Bill Clinton signed the Helms-Burton Act, which among other things sets strict conditions that must be met by Cuba before the U.S. embargo against the island is lifted, in 1996 soon after Cuba shot down two Brothers to the Rescue planes, resulting in the deaths of four South Florida pilots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.