Official: Military force of UN missio...

Official: Military force of UN mission will likely go soon

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The multinational military component of the United Nations' lengthy peacekeeping operation in Haiti will likely be phased out soon, said a senior official with the world body. Peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous, who has been in Haiti for days leading an assessment of the much-criticized mission, told reporters at the U.N. base in Port-au-Prince that a rotating military force is "likely to disappear in the relatively near future."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... 1 hr Marine Corp Pat 10
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 17 hr kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) 18 hr japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... 20 hr southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC