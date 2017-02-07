Obama kiteboards with Richard Branson on epic vacation
Obama kiteboards with Richard Branson on epic vacation It looks like life post-White House isn't so bad. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kJGg6b In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama prepares to kitesurf during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|6 hr
|16TEEN SHOTS
|20
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|11 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Mon
|About time
|4
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 1
|WelbyMD
|41
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC