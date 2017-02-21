Obama Is Back From Vacation And Looki...

Obama Is Back From Vacation And Looking Y'

Former President Barack Obama has finally returned from his post-presidency vacation, where he got some much-deserved R&R in Palm Springs, California, and on Richard Branson's private escape in the British Virgin Islands. While Obama's vacation style consisted of a backward hat and flip-flops , he looked seriously dapper in New York City on Friday in a black suit and a white collared shirt.

