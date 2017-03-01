Nicaraguan woman dies after being 'th...

Nicaraguan woman dies after being 'thrown' into fire during 'exorcism'

A woman has died after she was thrown into a fire to drive "demons" from her body, Nicaraguan authorities have said. Officials added that the woman, Vilma Trujillo Garcia, suffered burns to 80% of her body and died in hospital in the country's capital, Managua, on Tuesday after being in coma.

