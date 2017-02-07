NHT 'raid'? - Gov't mulls using housi...

NHT 'raid'? - Gov't mulls using housing funds for budgetary support

Read more: The Gleaner

The Government is reportedly considering using National Housing Trust funds for budgetary support, and Dennis Chung, chief executive officer, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica , said doing that would reduce taxes to be imposed for the upcoming fiscal year. In 2013, the Portia Simpson Miller administration amended the law to take $45.6 billion from NHT over four years for fiscal support under a four-year deal with the International Monetary Fund .

Chicago, IL

