NDC gov't bought 3 FSRUs - " Boakye A...

NDC gov't bought 3 FSRUs - " Boakye Agyarko was right

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

It has emerged that the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government did, purchase, three Floating Storage Regasification Units , contrary to the Minority MPs position that they purchased only one. Questions over the purchase arose during the vetting of Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, who revealed that Ghana purchased three Floating Storage Regasification Units at exorbitant prices to transport excess gas from the Western to the Eastern enclave, when only one unit was required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Al Franken
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC