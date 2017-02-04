National Aids Commission reveals glob...

National Aids Commission reveals global/regional statistics on HIV

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Pedro Sun

The National Aids Commission in Belize hosted a two-day workshop on how to train journalists/media personnel in reporting topics regarding HIV /TB /AIDS . The San Pedro Sun sharing the information gathered during the workshop facilitated by Martha Carrillo in a series of articles over the next two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 1 WelbyMD 42
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 1 Carcharondon Carc... 3
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,570,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC