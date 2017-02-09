Missing Asami *Feb. 9, 2017, 8:25 PM Ast

Missing Asami Feb. 9, 2017

Read more: Trinadad Express

Some 8,000 miles away, her family in Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido, is still waiting on answers as to how the 31-year-old ended up dead on a Caribbean island during what had become a routine annual visit. On Ash Wednesday 2016 as most of Trinidad and Tobago was recovering from two days of Carnival, Nagakiya's lifeless body was found beneath a tree in the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, by a worker with the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme .

