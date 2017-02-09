Missing Asami *Feb. 9, 2017, 8:25 PM Ast
Some 8,000 miles away, her family in Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido, is still waiting on answers as to how the 31-year-old ended up dead on a Caribbean island during what had become a routine annual visit. On Ash Wednesday 2016 as most of Trinidad and Tobago was recovering from two days of Carnival, Nagakiya's lifeless body was found beneath a tree in the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, by a worker with the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|5 hr
|southern at heart
|11
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Thu
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Thu
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Thu
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC