Mental health crisis - 108,000 visits...

Mental health crisis - 108,000 visits by persons with mental illness to public facilities in 2015

Jermaine Barnaby/Freelance Photographer This homeless man was seen taking a nap on a sidewalk along Port Royal Street in Kingston recently. Despite a significant improve-ment in the treatment of persons with mental illnesses in Jamaica over the past 50 years, a task force established by Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has concluded that there is much more that is needed to be done to adequately address this issue.

Chicago, IL

