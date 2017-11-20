Mental health crisis - 108,000 visits by persons with mental illness to public facilities in 2015

Jermaine Barnaby/Freelance Photographer This homeless man was seen taking a nap on a sidewalk along Port Royal Street in Kingston recently. Despite a significant improve-ment in the treatment of persons with mental illnesses in Jamaica over the past 50 years, a task force established by Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has concluded that there is much more that is needed to be done to adequately address this issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.