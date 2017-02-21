Masks, threats can lead to arrest, fi...

Masks, threats can lead to arrest, fine, jail

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

All in blue: A blue devil engages with onlookers during the procession for the Traditional Carnival Characters Festival, Port of Spain. IT'S illegal to wear a mask or disguise oneself except during Carnival and if you do so, you can be fined $1,000 and be jailed for six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 19 Rose Tokoyo1 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC