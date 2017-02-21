Masks, threats can lead to arrest, fine, jail
All in blue: A blue devil engages with onlookers during the procession for the Traditional Carnival Characters Festival, Port of Spain. IT'S illegal to wear a mask or disguise oneself except during Carnival and if you do so, you can be fined $1,000 and be jailed for six months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 19
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC