Marshals bust fugitive wanted for murder in Dominican Republic
Cops nabbed a fugitive wanted for fatally blasting a man with a shotgun in a restaurant in the Dominican Republic. U.S. Marshals and Customs agents tracked down Kelbin Perez De Los Santos on Kansas St. in Hackensack where he was hiding after killing a man July 11 during an argument in the Dominican town of Los Girasoles near Santo Domingo, the Justice Department said.
