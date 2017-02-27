Marshals bust fugitive wanted for mur...

Marshals bust fugitive wanted for murder in Dominican Republic

Read more: New York Daily News

Cops nabbed a fugitive wanted for fatally blasting a man with a shotgun in a restaurant in the Dominican Republic. U.S. Marshals and Customs agents tracked down Kelbin Perez De Los Santos on Kansas St. in Hackensack where he was hiding after killing a man July 11 during an argument in the Dominican town of Los Girasoles near Santo Domingo, the Justice Department said.

