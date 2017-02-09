Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Reject...

Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Rejects Scott Disick's Marriage Proposal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ContactMusic.com

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly shot down a marriage proposal from Scott Disick while they and their family were on holiday together, according to Kardashian insiders. The pair have three children together - Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 - but after nine years of ups and downs in their relationship, Kourtney dumped Scott in the summer of 2015, citing his inability to kick his party lifestyle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 5 hr kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) 6 hr japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... 8 hr southern at heart 28
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Wed ohhhmy 4
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,712,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC