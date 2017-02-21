Kingston woman found with Portland missing teens held on human trafficking charges
A 23-year-old Kingston vendor is behind bars this afternoon on charges of human trafficking amid accusations she was forcing teen girls into trading sex for money. Mary-Ann Downie who will appear in the Kingston Parish Court on March 20 is charged with child trafficking, having information that a child has been sexually ill-treated; failing to report a child in need of care and protection; and living on the earnings of prostitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 19
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC