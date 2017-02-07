Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti's new...

Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti's new president

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise sits with his wife Martine during his swearing-in ceremony at Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. Moise was sworn-in as president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle, inheriting a struggling economy and a deeply divided society.

Chicago, IL

