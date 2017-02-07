Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haitia s ne...

Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haitia s new president

6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Jovenel Moise was sworn in Tuesday as Haiti's president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle, inheriting a chronically struggling economy and a deeply divided society. The 48-year-old entrepreneur took the oath of office in a Parliament chamber packed with Haitian lawmakers and foreign dignitaries from countries including the U.S., Venezuela and France.

