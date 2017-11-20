Jordan Rodgers Grabs JoJo Fletcher's Butt on Romantic Island Vacation -- See the Pic

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher are stealing some alone time while in the British Virgin Islands for a family member's wedding. Rodgers took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap of himself taking in the gorgeous ocean view -- and grabbing a handful of Fletcher's booty! The two definitely seem to be spreading the love during their short getaway, each posting heartfelt messages to each other in the past few days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.