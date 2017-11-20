Jordan Rodgers Grabs JoJo Fletcher's Butt on Romantic Island Vacation -- See the Pic
Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher are stealing some alone time while in the British Virgin Islands for a family member's wedding. Rodgers took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap of himself taking in the gorgeous ocean view -- and grabbing a handful of Fletcher's booty! The two definitely seem to be spreading the love during their short getaway, each posting heartfelt messages to each other in the past few days.
