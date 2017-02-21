Jamaican economy expands 1.3%
The Jamaican economy expanded by 1.3 per cent during the quarter to December 2016, the eighth consecutive period of growth, reflecting higher output for both the services and goods-producing industries, the Planning Institute of Jamaica reported on Wednesday. The key drivers of growth during were favourable weather conditions during 2016, which facilitated higher levels of production in the agriculture, forestry and fishing, and electricity and water supply industries, PIOJ Director General Dr Wayne Henry said.
