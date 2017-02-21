Jamaican economy expands 1.3%

Jamaican economy expands 1.3%

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

The Jamaican economy expanded by 1.3 per cent during the quarter to December 2016, the eighth consecutive period of growth, reflecting higher output for both the services and goods-producing industries, the Planning Institute of Jamaica reported on Wednesday. The key drivers of growth during were favourable weather conditions during 2016, which facilitated higher levels of production in the agriculture, forestry and fishing, and electricity and water supply industries, PIOJ Director General Dr Wayne Henry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 19 Rose Tokoyo1 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC