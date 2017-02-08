It's Lights, Camera, Accion For Pace ...

It's Lights, Camera, Accion For Pace Students's Cuban Documentary

It's not a typical spring break trip when you get the chance to experience firsthand the remnants of the Cold War in the West. However, during last year's semester recess, a group of film production students from Pace University were given the opportunity of a lifetime: travel to Cuba during former President Barack Obama's historic visit and chronicle the country's remarkable transformation.

