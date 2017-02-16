ISIS bombings kill dozens in Iraq and Pakistan - Trinidad & Tobago tries to halt fighters to ISIS
The Islamic State terror network claimed responsibility for two bombings that each killed dozens of people Thursday -- one at a shrine in Pakistan and one at an auto dealership in Iraq. The suicide bomber at the world-famous shrine in southern Pakistan killed at least 75 people and wounding more than 200 others, according to health officials.
