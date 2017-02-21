Internet poker company founder pleads not guilty to U.S. charges
The founder of what had been one of the largest online poker websites agreed on Thursday to confront U.S. charges stemming from a long-running criminal case targeting internet firms like his operating illegally in the United States. Scott Tom, who founded Costa Rica-based Absolute Poker, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court to charges he violated a federal internet gambling law and engaged in a money-laundering conspiracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 19
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC