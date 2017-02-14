Indian poetry represented by Abhay K at International Poetry Festival in Granada

Granada [Nicaragua], Feb.15 : A hundred and one leading poets from sixty-one countries have gathered in the city of Granada in Nicaragua to celebrate poetry for a week from 12-18 February 2017 making it the poetry capital of the world this month. Indian poetry is represented at the festival by poets Abhay K. and Pramila Venkateswaran at the thirteenth edition of the festival.

