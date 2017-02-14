Indian poetry represented by Abhay K at International Poetry Festival in Granada
Granada [Nicaragua], Feb.15 : A hundred and one leading poets from sixty-one countries have gathered in the city of Granada in Nicaragua to celebrate poetry for a week from 12-18 February 2017 making it the poetry capital of the world this month. Indian poetry is represented at the festival by poets Abhay K. and Pramila Venkateswaran at the thirteenth edition of the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|7 hr
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC