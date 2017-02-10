Iconic Caribbean music festival returns to Anguilla next month
THE VALLEY, Anguilla -- The 27th annual Moonsplash Festival, known for being one of the most iconic reggae festivals in the region, will take place from March 9-12, 2017, on Rendezvous Bay Beach in Anguilla. Founded and still run by Anguilla's own Bankie Banx, a musical legend whose style combines reggae, folk, R&B and jazz, who in 1990 conceived of a unique reggae music festival held under a full moon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|13 hr
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC