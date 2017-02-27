How a Tiny Gold Fund and TV Treasure ...

How a Tiny Gold Fund and TV Treasure Hunter Got Out-Sized Return

15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

A small Cayman Islands-based startup is using a former reality TV treasure hunter and a contrarian bet on gold to beat funds run by heavyweight firms such as Goldman Sachs and Pimco. Montreux Capital Management' s $30 million natural resources fund has returned 146 percent in the past year, beating 99 percent of peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. By comparison, the $1.8 billion Goldman Sachs Structured Investments fund is up 34 percent while a commodity Managing Partner Oliver Harris said Montreux is benefiting from a 2014 wager on gold after the metal's worst year in decades, and an alliance with Steven Newbery, an industry veteran and former star of the Lost Treasure Hunters show.

Chicago, IL

