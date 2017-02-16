Hopeton Morrison | Commercial value of Ja's music
In the 32-year history of the Reggae Grammys first awarded in 1985, one or more of the Marley brothers have won 12 awards. Other multiple winners include Bunny Wailer, Jimmy Cliff, Burning Spear, and Shabba Ranks.
