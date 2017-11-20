Honduras: Indigenous community leader slain by gunmen
" Honduran authorities say an indigenous community leader has been shot dead by armed men who barged into his home. Security Minister Julian Pacheco says in a statement that Jose de los Santos Sevilla was killed Friday in the town of Orica, about 75 miles northeast of Tegucigalpa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC