Haiti's Micheal Brun, Lakou Mizik & J. Perry Drop Charitable Political Anthem 'Gaya': Watch
Too often it feels like Haiti is the world's afterthought. As a nation, it has been struck with poverty, hardship, and natural disaster more times than is comfortable to think about, yet it is inhabited by some of the most resilient people with a most vibrant culture, and it is their boundless spirit and creativity that inspired Michael Brun's latest single, "Gaya."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Wed
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC