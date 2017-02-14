Guadeloupe: 100% of territory to be covered by FTTH by 2022

The Regional Council of Guadeloupe is planning to extend the scope of fibre-optic broadband deployments in less profitable areas, with plans to provide 100% fibre-optic coverage of the French overseas territory networks, with rural deployments - scheduled to commence in 2018 - to be supported by the state and local governments under public initiative networks . Antoine Darodes, director of the Digital Agency at the Ministry of Economy, said: 'The work is in progress.

