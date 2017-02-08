GK MPay approved for remittances

12 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

GraceKennedy Money Services , which is offering mobile money services through its locations islandwide, has been given the option to allow users to receive remittances. The information was revealed ahead of GKMS' commercial launch of its mobile payment platform, GK MPay on Tuesday night in Kingston.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,815

