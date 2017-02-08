GK MPay approved for remittances
GraceKennedy Money Services , which is offering mobile money services through its locations islandwide, has been given the option to allow users to receive remittances. The information was revealed ahead of GKMS' commercial launch of its mobile payment platform, GK MPay on Tuesday night in Kingston.
