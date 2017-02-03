French officials: Louvre attack was '...

French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

7 hrs ago

A knife-wielding man attacked French soldiers on patrol near the Louvre Museum in Paris on Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.

Chicago, IL

