French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'
A knife-wielding man attacked French soldiers on patrol near the Louvre Museum in Paris on Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.
