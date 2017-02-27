Eric H. Schultz: Caymans trip could show how out of whack US drug pricing is
It is producing new drugs that can radically improve or even save people's lives. But as these companies produce amazing advances, why does it appear that some are taking advantage of the very people the drugs are meant to help? Without painting the industry too broadly, if we are serious about controlling health care costs, we must look at the problems in the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|Feb 25
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC