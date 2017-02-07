El Salvador arrests 22 fishermen for alleged drug trafficking

El Salvadoran officials have arrested 22 fishermen accused of working for Mexican drug traffickers and seized an unspecified amount of money, vehicles, boats and weapons, authorities said on Monday. Federal police said in a statement that the fishermen had carried out "drug trafficking logistics" under the orders of Francesco Monroy, a former Guatemalan military man accused of moving cocaine for Mexico's Sinaloa and Gulf cartels.

