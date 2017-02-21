Dominican population continues to soa...

Dominican population continues to soar in Philadelphia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Philly.com

William Durn will commemorate the Dominican Republic Independence Day away from home for the first time in his life Monday. While his compatriots across the Caribbean island take the day off to flood the streets and raise the national flag in town squares, Durn, 24, will be hard at work in North Philadelphia, a neighborhood he is still getting used to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... 9 hr Death on 2 Legs 9
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... 11 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC