Dominican population continues to soar in Philadelphia
William Durn will commemorate the Dominican Republic Independence Day away from home for the first time in his life Monday. While his compatriots across the Caribbean island take the day off to flood the streets and raise the national flag in town squares, Durn, 24, will be hard at work in North Philadelphia, a neighborhood he is still getting used to.
