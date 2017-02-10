Dominican paper apologizes for using ...

Dominican paper apologizes for using Baldwin photo for Trump

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

This screen grab of the Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 digitized version of Dominican Republic's El Nacional print edition shows comedian Alec Baldwin doing his impression of President Donald Trump on a sA AoSaturday Night Live,a sA A1 next to a photo of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the paper's international page with the Spanish headline: a sA AoTrump says settlements in Israel dona sA A t favor peace." The Spanish caption under Baldwin's photo reads: "Donald Trump, president of U.S." The newspaper published an apology on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... 19 hr Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,786,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC