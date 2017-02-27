Dominican fugitive wanted on murder charge caught in N.J. by ICE
NEWARK -- A man wanted on murder charges in the Dominican Republic was arrested last week in New Jersey, immigration officials said. Kelbin Perez De Los Santos, 35, had been sought by Dominican authorities for allegedly shooting someone to death after a dispute in Santo Domingo last year, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|Feb 25
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC