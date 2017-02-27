Dominican fugitive wanted on murder c...

Dominican fugitive wanted on murder charge caught in N.J. by ICE

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- A man wanted on murder charges in the Dominican Republic was arrested last week in New Jersey, immigration officials said. Kelbin Perez De Los Santos, 35, had been sought by Dominican authorities for allegedly shooting someone to death after a dispute in Santo Domingo last year, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... Feb 25 Death on 2 Legs 9
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC