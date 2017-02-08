Does Performing In Jamaica Really Mat...

Does Performing In Jamaica Really Matter?

Among some of those who are into dancehall music as producers or consumers or both much has been made about deejay Alkaline not performing in Jamaica for some time. This is by choice, as there is no shortage of demand for his recorded material, to the extent that earlier this year, the themed event Alka-Vybz, was held in Kingston and tomorrow the Print Out Gaza Unruly vs Gully Vendetta event is at Pier One in Montego Bay.

