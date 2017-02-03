Cubans anxious about change in US relations under Trump
As US President Donald Trump lashes out at US enemies and allies alike, many Cubans wonder which Trump they will face. Will it be the businessman who said he wanted to open hotels on the communist-run island? Or will it will be the presidential candidate who, during his campaign, appealed to anti-Castro Cuban-Americans by promising to get tough on Cuba, even if that meant withdrawing the newly reopened US Embassy in Havana? "We are in the midst of a full review of all US policies towards Cuba," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at the daily media briefing.
