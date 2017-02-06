Cuban State Security violently arrests more than 50 Ladies in White in another Sunday of repression
As America enjoyed the Super Bowl yesterday and another Sunday with family and friends, Cuba's courageous dissidents were once again violently assaulted and arrested by the State Security forces of the apartheid Castro dictatorship. The arrests took place as defenseless women from the Ladies in White attempted to attend church services and carry out their weekly peaceful protest march.
