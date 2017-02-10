Cuban refugees seek asylum in border town
Marcos Delgado Perez, 25, and his month-old daughter Lizth Maria De La Caridad Delgado Miranda wait with 70 other Cuban immigrants at a Baptist Church in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, for their chance to enter the U.S.i less Marcos Delgado Perez, 25, and his month-old daughter Lizth Maria De La Caridad Delgado Miranda wait with 70 other Cuban immigrants at a Baptist Church in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, for their chance to enter the ... more NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico - When three men armed with assault rifles stormed the Hotel Dos Laredos looking for Cuban migrants earlier this month, Lester Diaz , 43, escaped out a second-floor window. Soldiers quickly thwarted the attempted kidnapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC