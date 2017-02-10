Cuban refugees seek asylum in border ...

Cuban refugees seek asylum in border town

Marcos Delgado Perez, 25, and his month-old daughter Lizth Maria De La Caridad Delgado Miranda wait with 70 other Cuban immigrants at a Baptist Church in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, for their chance to enter the U.S.i less Marcos Delgado Perez, 25, and his month-old daughter Lizth Maria De La Caridad Delgado Miranda wait with 70 other Cuban immigrants at a Baptist Church in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, for their chance to enter the ... more NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico - When three men armed with assault rifles stormed the Hotel Dos Laredos looking for Cuban migrants earlier this month, Lester Diaz , 43, escaped out a second-floor window. Soldiers quickly thwarted the attempted kidnapping.

