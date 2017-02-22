Cuban journalists arrested for trying...

Cuban journalists arrested for trying to attend Paya Prize ceremony

Read more: Babalu Blog

Among those rounded up by police were independent journalists Henry Constantin Ferreiro and Sol Garcia Basulto, both of whom were arrested as the tried to board a Havana-bound flight from Camaguey. Constantin is the director of the magazine Hora de Cuba and serves as regional vice-president of the Commission for Freedom of the Press and of Information.

Chicago, IL

